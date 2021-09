VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization says it needs your help.

CODA's goal is to help those suffering from abuse and find safe resources for victims.

Since July, CODA has raised over $19,000. They want to raise an additional $50,000 by the end of their "Loving Legacy Matching Campaign."

For every dollar they raise, CODA will match it with a dollar.

You can donate to CODA here.