CODA Begins Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest Network, or RAINN, every 73 seconds someone in this country is sexually assaulted. Every 9 minutes,that victim is a child. April is sexual assault awareness month, and one local organization is working to get the community involved in supporting victims.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

One in six women and one in 33 men will experience rape in their lifetime. Sexual Assault Advocate at CODA Alicia Marks says bringing awareness to this problem in our country is important to them. She spoke today about what CODA is already doing to do just that.

Marks says they are having all kinds of events to get the community involved in showing support for sexual assault victims. Wednesday was about “painting the town teal”.

Area businesses allowed for Marks to come and paint a teal awareness ribbon on their windows. Marks says this lets victims know our community cares about their health, healing, and support their journey after sexual assault.

“This is to show that they support victims and that they are a place where victims can go and find a safe place,” Marks said, “That their community cares about what is going on with those who have been affected by sexual assault.”

Marks says CODA Terre Haute’s Facebook page will post something every day this month that people can get involved in.

Teal Tuesday, for instance, where members of the community wear teal in support of victims. The Terre Haute Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department are also wearing teal ribbons on their squad car antennas.

Marks also talked about a canvas bag event. This is where members of the community write inspirational messages on canvas bags.
They will be given to assault victims in the initial moments they were assaulted to show support and start the healing process. Overall, Marks says this month is important to CODA and her individually.

“As a mother of a survivor and also as a survivor of violence myself, it’s important for me and CODA to let people know that we understand where they are,” Marks said, “There are people that have moved on and are thriving in our community and we want to help thrive as well.”

Marks says for more information on how to get involved and to see what events are happening this month, you can visit CODA Terre Haute’s Facebook page.

