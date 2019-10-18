CJ’s Daily Bread: Fighting hunger one meal at a time

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – Community members in Marshall who need a hot meal now have a place to go.

CJ’s Daily Bread is making sure no one in the community goes hungry.

The organization opened on Monday. It’s next door to the Wesleyan Church. You can receive free lunch and dinner on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Soup, sandwiches and homemade desserts are on the menu. Donations are accepted but not required.

While the location focuses on feeding those in need, organizers told News 10 all are welcome.

Amiee Martin is the leader of the organization. She said she knows the struggle of not knowing where your next meal comes from all too well.

“It’s really hard on you when you open the cabinet and you see a couple of cans in there and you’re not knowing where your next meal is coming from. We hope to take the stress off families, children, young adults, so that they can come in here and get a meal,” Martin said.

The organization is open for lunch from 11-3, and 4-6 P.M. CST for dinner. You can help support CJ's Daily Bread by donating your time or food items. More information about the organization is available here.