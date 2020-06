TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – You will soon be able to track the progress of Terre Haute's new convention center!

A live streaming camera will be placed on the roof of the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Garmong Construction Service donated the camera.

Footage will be accessible 24/7 on the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board's website.

Construction for the building will pick up in September.

The camera will be installed in the coming weeks.