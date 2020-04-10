CIB votes to approve the purchase of the VCSC building for $3 million

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In a virtual meeting on Friday, The Captial Improvement Board made huge strides in bringing a casino to Terre Haute.
The CIB voted to approve the possible purchase of the Vigo County School Corporation office for $3 million.
It's important to note, the school board still needs to agree on this offer.
CIB members are hoping this sale will be closed in 75 days.
They also passed a resolution.
If the sale goes through, guests at the Hilton Garden Inn could have immediate access to the current school corporation parking area.
The CIB would pay for parking for school corporation staff at the Skygarden Parking Facility.
"This is the key to moving forward with the convention center we had to find a solution here or we abandon the project or we move it to another place or start all over," said Brian Bosma, an attorney working with the CIB.
We did reach out to the Vigo County School Corporation.
Spokesperson Bill Riley told us the School Board plans to vote on this proposal with the public's input.
