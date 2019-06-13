CIB meets to open bids for convention center

we have new information as Vigo County moves one step closer to a convention center for downtown Terre Haute.
Thursday morning the Capital Improvement Board met to open bids for construction and oversees the facility.
40 different vendors bid on every aspect of construction. They included ground work, carpet and drywall.
The construction management company for the project is Garmong.
It'll now calculate those bids and look for the best price.
News 10 spoke to Vigo County Commission President Brad Anderson about the bids today, he said there's a lot to be excited about for Terre Haute. Anderson says the winning bids should be announced June
