CIB meets to open bids for convention center

40 different vendors bid on projects today.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

we have new information as Vigo County moves one step closer to a convention center for downtown Terre Haute.

Thursday morning the Capital Improvement Board met to open bids for construction and oversees the facility.

40 different vendors bid on every aspect of construction. They included ground work, carpet and drywall.

The construction management company for the project is Garmong.

It'll now calculate those bids and look for the best price.

News 10 spoke to Vigo County Commission President Brad Anderson about the bids today, he said there's a lot to be excited about for Terre Haute. Anderson says the winning bids should be announced June

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.