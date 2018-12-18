Clear

CIB meets to discuss convention center design

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Capital Improvement Board met on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, they discussed the design for the new convention center in Terre Haute.

They did not decide on a design at this meeting, pushing the decision to next month.

Members of the board say it is a very long process.

President Jon Marvel said he is anxious to see the final design.

"We have heard very little opposition to this project, it's a project that will not only benefit the city...but the county as well," Marvel said.

The board will meet again the second week of January.

