CIB meets to discuss convention center design

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Capital Improvement Board met on Tuesday morning.
During the meeting, they discussed the design for the new convention center in Terre Haute.
They did not decide on a design at this meeting, pushing the decision to next month.
Members of the board say it is a very long process.
President Jon Marvel said he is anxious to see the final design.
"We have heard very little opposition to this project, it's a project that will not only benefit the city...but the county as well," Marvel said.
The board will meet again the second week of January.
