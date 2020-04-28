CDC updates list of potential COVID-19 symptoms

The CDC has updated its list of potential COVID-19 symptoms. There are six new symptoms.

Those include chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

The initial symptoms were fever, cough. shortness of breath. and difficulty breathing.

Doctors say they may notice certain symptoms more frequently as time goes on.

For general questions, you can call the Indiana State Department of Health at 877-826-0011 from 8:00 a.m. to midnight daily.

You can also call Union Health's free coronavirus hotline at 812-238-4871 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.