The CDC has updated its list of potential COVID-19 symptoms. There are six new symptoms.
Those include chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
The initial symptoms were fever, cough. shortness of breath. and difficulty breathing.
Doctors say they may notice certain symptoms more frequently as time goes on.
For general questions, you can call the Indiana State Department of Health at 877-826-0011 from 8:00 a.m. to midnight daily.
You can also call Union Health's free coronavirus hotline at 812-238-4871 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Related Content
- CDC updates list of potential COVID-19 symptoms
- Updated case numbers of COVID-19
- Updated case numbers of COVID-19
- List of Wabash Valley school closures for the COVID-19 pandemic
- ISDH removed Greene County, IN from list of Covid-19 cases
- Know the signs and symptoms of heart disease
- Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’
- Coronavirus symptoms: 10 key indicators and what to do
- Community School of the Arts adds to list of local programs canceling due to COVID-19
- Indiana addresses potential water crisis