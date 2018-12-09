(CNN) - The CDC wants you to say no to raw cookie dough.
This holiday season, you might find yourself whipping up a batch of delicious cookies in the kitchen.
But you may want to think twice before reaching for a taste of that raw dough.
The CDC is using this holiday season to remind all the bakers out there that eating or tasting unbaked products can make you sick.
Flour and raw eggs especially can contain bacteria and salmonella respectively.
So as much as you may want to sneak a taste, it's better for your health to wait until the treats are fully cooked.
The CDC has a full list of safe food handling practices on its website.
Related Content
- CDC says, "Say no to raw dough"
- Say 'no' to raw cookie dough
- Local nutrition center gains national attention from the CDC
- CDC: Drug-resistant ‘nightmare bacteria’ pose growing threat
- CDC issues strong new warning against eating romaine lettuce
- ‘Do not eat this cereal’: CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
- CDC monitoring spread of measles in 21 states, including Indiana
- CDC meets plane at JFK after passengers report feeling ill
- Kroger issues melon recall for Indiana and Michigan stores after CDC and FDA warning
- Locals react to new CDC guidelines when it comes to concussions among youth
Scroll for more content...