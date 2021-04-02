Hitting the road (or air) this Easter weekend? The CDC has released new travel guidelines

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The CDC has released new guidance on traveling. It comes at a time when many people are looking to travel for spring break and preparing for summer trips.

The new guidance says Americans who are fully vaccinated can start traveling safely within the United States. This will not require a COVID-19 test nor quarantining before or after traveling. However, international travel will require you to follow the rules of your destination. International travelers should get a COVID-19 test before and after coming back to the United States. Additionally, the CDC recommends that everyone continues to wear masks while on trains, planes, and buses, regardless of vaccination status.

News 10 spoke with the Edgar County Health Department in Paris, Illinois today. They said it's important to keep in mind precautions everyone can take.

"We can't stress enough that we are advocating for the vaccine," Monica Dunn, assistant administrator at the Edgar County Health Department, said. "We need to continue to put the word in front of people that you need to wash your hands. You need to wear your mask. You need to make sure you are physically distanced from other people that are not within your party."

This new travel guidance comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise. An analysis by Reuters found COVID-19 cases in the United States are up 9% just in the last week. They say 33 out of 50 states reported an increase including both Indiana and Illinois. Many experts believe the rise in cases is due to more restrictions being loosened and variants of the virus spreading faster.

If residents want to travel during this time, local health officials are encouraging you to take extra precautions.

"Everyone is tired of COVID, me too, but it's important to remember that wearing a mask is important and physical distancing is important," Dunn said. "You cannot overstate the importance of handwashing and hand-sanitizing. I encourage people to remember those things as they travel."

For more information on traveling safely this spring and summer, please visit cdc.gov. Click here to learn more about domestic travel and click here to learn more about international travel.