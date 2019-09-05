CDC issues Health Advisory on E-Cigarettes

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The CDC released a health advisory on August 30.

The report found 215 possible cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping. These cases come from 25 states. This is an increase from a report released earlier in August.

Greene County General Hospital is now warning consumers about tobacco use.

Angel Overton leads the tobacco treatment program. She said the best solution is to not use tobacco products at all.

“A lot of people think if I'm using the e-cigarettes or Juuls instead of smoking that it’s less harmful,” Overton said. “There’s not enough data and studies that show just how harmful it is.”

She said individualized treatment plans are available to help people stop smoking. You can contact Overton at My Linton Clinic at 812-847-4481.