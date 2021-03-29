Clear

CDC director warns of 'impending doom' as Covid-19 cases spike in most states

Much of America's recent progress against Covid-19 has been erased as new infections jump nationwide. Now the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said she's afraid of what will happen next.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Much of America's recent progress against Covid-19 has been erased as new infections jump nationwide.

Now the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said she's afraid of what will happen next.

"What we've seen over the last week or so is a steady rise of cases," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday.

"I know that travel is up, and I just worry that we will see the surges that we saw over the summer and over the winter again."

But now, the troubling B.1.1.7 variant strain is spreading more rapidly in the US. That strain isn't just more contagious, health experts say. It appears to be deadlier as well.

And the combination of young, carefree revelers and states ditching safety rules has helped send the country backward, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"What we're likely seeing is because of things like spring break and pulling back on the mitigation methods that you've seen now," Fauci told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

The great news is all three vaccines being distributed in the US appear to work well against the B.1.1.7 strain. But with only 15.5% of the US population fully vaccinated -- and anti-vaxxers and vaccine hesitancy preventing America from returning to normal faster -- it's time for a reality check.

"Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen," Walensky said.

"I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom ... We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I'm scared."

Before she became CDC director, Walensky was on the front lines of the pandemic, witnessing some patients die from Covid-19.

"I know what it's like as a physician to stand in that patient room -- gowned, gloved, masked, shielded -- and to be the last person to touch someone else's loved one, because they are not able to be there," she said.

The US has come "such a long way," Walensky said, pleading with all Americans to keep masking up and "hold on a little while longer" as more people get vaccinated.

Young people are fueling much of this new surge
At least 27 states have averaged at least 10% more cases each day this past week compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

http://www.cnn.com/2021/03/29/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html

"A lot of the spread is happening among younger people," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. "That's the group that is moving around, kind of relaxing, getting infected."

Spring break crowds swelled in popular beach destinations, including South Florida, where local leaders said the vacationers were more than they could handle. Air travel has broken pandemic records this month, with millions of Americans boarding planes.

Track Covid-19 cases in your state and nationwide

And some state governors and local officials recently relaxed safety mandates, despite warnings from health experts to keep them in place a bit longer.

"We're weeks away from a point where we can begin to do these things a bit more safely," Jha said. "But I think states have just moved too fast."

Michigan is already suffering another Covid-19 surge, driven largely by young people ages 10 to 19, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

Khaldun attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings, more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.

Illinois officials are planning to deploy rapid response vaccination teams to several counties and expand vaccine eligibility after a "concerning possible trend in increasing COVID hospitalizations and case rates."

"Recent increases in hospital admissions and test positivity are concerning new developments and we don't want to go down the same path we've seen before and experience a resurgence in the pandemic," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

"We cannot move forward if our metrics are going backward."

Vermont just reported its worst day for new cases reported since this pandemic started, with more than 250 new infections reported Friday.

The increase is likely fueled by more people moving around in warmer weather and by variant strains of coronavirus that are circulating, said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's state health commissioner.

"Our efforts to vaccinate Vermonters is a race against what the virus does best: move easily from person to person," Levine said. "Throughout the country, including up and down the Eastern Seaboard, case numbers are up."

New Hampshire has recently suffered not just an increase in new cases, but also increasing test positivity rates. And the number of infections is increasing among young people, especially in teenagers and young adults, officials said.

Gov. Chris Sununu said he expects New Hampshire to endure a "spring surge."

New data shows vaccines are highly effective
But there's great news on the vaccine front: The CDC says the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines offer strong protection -- not just against illness, but also against infection.

Both vaccines require two doses. After full vaccination, both vaccines were 90% effective at preventing infections, including infections that had no symptoms, according to a study in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

With just one dose, the vaccines were about 80% protective, the report said.

The study looked at how the vaccines protected nearly 4,000 health care workers and first responders. The volunteers in the study worked in eight locations around the country and had been observed from mid-December to mid-March.

The CDC tested volunteers routinely, regardless of symptoms.

"Reducing the risk for transmissible infection, which can occur among persons with asymptomatic infection or among persons several days before symptoms onset, is especially important among health care personnel, first responders, and other essential and frontline workers given their potential to transmit the virus through frequent close contact with patients and the public," the report said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1237732

Reported Deaths: 23521
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4950509635
DuPage813231229
Will68145941
Lake61940950
Kane52603745
Winnebago29129452
Madison29099502
St. Clair26539492
McHenry25477272
Champaign18920135
Peoria18295272
Sangamon16906227
McLean15460165
Tazewell14313244
Rock Island13606296
Kankakee12954192
Kendall1159490
LaSalle11232226
Macon9846188
Vermilion8847122
DeKalb8604117
Adams8075115
Williamson7027125
Whiteside6257155
Boone608171
Clinton566389
Coles540794
Grundy539669
Ogle536879
Knox5107135
Jackson472662
Effingham455971
Macoupin448481
Henry448360
Livingston439179
Marion4354114
Stephenson425679
Franklin425569
Monroe419090
Jefferson4062118
Randolph403182
Woodford396561
Morgan368479
Lee367747
Montgomery359471
Logan344854
Bureau341078
Christian339871
Fulton323750
Perry310859
Fayette308854
Iroquois283963
Jersey255248
Douglas251435
Saline241550
McDonough240842
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205224
Bond193624
Cass192424
Pike173450
Clark171932
Wayne170449
Hancock170130
Warren167945
Richland167839
Jo Daviess167322
White164525
Ford163746
Edgar163139
Carroll162935
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137114
Mason133741
Wabash133012
De Witt132023
Mercer131633
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall90817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL30
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684020

Reported Deaths: 13023
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion932881693
Lake49815919
Allen37579662
Hamilton33300403
St. Joseph31957526
Elkhart26196427
Vanderburgh21700389
Tippecanoe20786210
Johnson16987369
Porter16540292
Hendricks16292306
Clark12401186
Madison12021333
Vigo11961241
Monroe10848166
LaPorte10191202
Delaware10089182
Howard9387209
Kosciusko8800112
Bartholomew7686151
Hancock7660135
Warrick7576155
Floyd7404174
Wayne6773196
Grant6623165
Boone635198
Morgan6258135
Dubois6021115
Cass5600102
Marshall5593107
Dearborn558473
Henry550299
Noble523480
Jackson477867
Shelby470295
Lawrence4253116
Harrison420269
Gibson419287
Montgomery406885
Clinton405053
DeKalb397081
Miami366965
Huntington366779
Whitley362640
Knox360188
Steuben349157
Putnam346660
Wabash340577
Adams332251
Ripley330466
Jasper329546
White302454
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Wells275779
Decatur275692
Fayette274859
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246470
Randolph230579
Spencer225331
Jennings221946
Washington220929
Sullivan205941
Fountain205444
Starke194152
Owen188056
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180120
Perry177336
Orange173652
Rush167124
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157142
Parke142216
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110345
Newton100033
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54611
Unassigned0406