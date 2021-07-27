CDC announces new mask guidelines

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Health officials across the nation are growing more concerned over the rapid spread of the Delta variant, but so are many local community members. This had led some residents to decide to bring the mask back.

"For my own safety and to set an example, I have decided to start wearing a mask when I am in crowded places, supermarkets, or indoor settings," Steve Cash, a Terre Haute resident, said.

Cash says he is fully vaccinated but believes this is the best option to keep him and his loved ones safe. His decision is very timely.

CDC officials announced on Tuesday that fully vaccinated people should begin wearing a mask again in certain settings.

"We have new science related to the Delta variant that requires us to update the guidance regarding what you can do when you are fully vaccinated," Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the CDC, said.

This announcement is coming at a time when cases are rising rapidly and vaccination rates are plummeting. Health experts say the alarming rise in cases is fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of all cases nationwide, and most of the cases are among unvaccinated people.

"We know that folks are showing up in the hospitals, unvaccinated people; they are sicker than what we've seen in quite awhile," Dr. Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner, said. "We are working under the assumption that it is all Delta variant. It is much more contagious. It is 60 to 70 percent more contagious than the original strains and the other variants. It's a big concern for us."

The new recommendation is for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not, to wear a mask in areas of high and substantial transmission rates.

The CDC says areas of substantial transmission are spaces where 50 - 99.99 people out of 100,000 have gotten the virus in a seven-day window. Areas of high transmission are where 100 or more people out of 100,000 haven gotten the virus.

Almost every county in the Wabash Valley is seeing either substantial or high transmission rates.

Health experts are encouraging everyone to follow the new CDC guidelines, and some local residents, like Steve Cash, say they are willing to do their part.

"We are in a health emergency," Cash said. "It's not as bad as it was last winter but it's coming back. Now is the time to do what we can to protect ourselves as Terre Haute people and as a nation."

It is important to note this is only a recommendation, and nothing is mandated yet. Additionally, those who are unvaccinated are still recommended to mask up in all public settings.