CDC announces limited, targeted eviction moratorium until early October

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a fresh stop on certain evictions Tuesday, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and would interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 6:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a fresh stop on certain evictions Tuesday, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and would interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic.

The new moratorium comes after President Joe Biden and his administration allowed a previous freeze to expire, setting off fury among members of his own party.

The new ban applies to areas of the country with high or substantial transmission of Covid-19 and will last until October 3, according to the announcement.

"In the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria -- like quarantine, isolation, and social distancing -- can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable disease. Eviction moratoria facilitate self-isolation and self-quarantine by people who become ill or who are at risk of transmitting COVID-19 by keeping people out of congregate settings and in their own homes," the statement read.

The eviction issue had escalated into a contentious dispute between the White House and progressive Democrats, who accused the President of saddling them with passing an extension at the eleventh hour. Biden's aides said everyone should have known the moratorium was expiring and that congressional action was needed.

Left in the lurch were millions of Americans behind on their rent because of the pandemic still gripping parts of the country.

The resolution will stop short of another nationwide eviction freeze, but instead will be more limited in scope, targeted to places with high Covid spread.

A source familiar with the effort said the announcement would cover 80% of US counties and 90% of the US population.

Biden's aides had repeatedly insisted he lacked legal authority to renew the existing moratorium, citing a Supreme Court opinion by Justice Brett Kavanaugh from late June that said another extension would require congressional approval.

The President said earlier Tuesday the new eviction ban would be different from the previous one. But he openly acknowledged it would likely face legal scrutiny, and said the time it takes for the court process to unfold will allow for emergency rental assistance to reach troubled tenants.

Biden said he'd sought out constitutional scholars to advise him on a path forward after the Supreme Court's ruling, and said the "bulk" of them warned an eviction moratorium was "not likely to pass constitutional muster."

But he said "several key scholars" told him it might, and he decided it would be worth the risk if it allowed extra time for already-allocated emergency rental funds to reach Americans who need them.

"At a minimum, by the time it gets litigated, it will probably give some additional time while we're getting that $45 billion out to people who are in fact behind in the rent and don't have the money," Biden said.

A senior administration official said the new eviction freeze from the CDC would be "different in form and structure" from the one that expired. It is directed at areas where the spread of the virus is most acute.

Over the past several days, the White House and CDC had searched for legal avenues to extend the now-expired nationwide ban on evictions as Democrats in Congress loudly accused him of inaction.

Staging a protest on the steps of the US Capitol, Rep. Cori Bush had said the President was letting down millions of Americans who needed protection from losing their housing. After word of the pending administration action emerged, Bush said, "Our movement moved mountains."

Biden spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to discuss the eviction issue and detail his plan to extend the moratorium to certain areas of the country, according to a person familiar with the matter. Pelosi had urged the administration to extend the moratorium, even after officials said it was legally impossible, calling it a "moral imperative."

Housing advocates embraced the effort.

"This is a tremendous relief for millions of people who were on the cusp of losing their homes and, with them, their ability to stay safe during the pandemic," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. "Now, the work of state and local governments to distribute emergency rental assistance to tenants in need becomes all the more critical. The President has given them the time that they and millions of renters needed -- they must use it effectively and expedite assistance. The country is watching, and tenants and landlords are waiting."

Meanwhile, landlord groups expressed shock at the about-face after the administration said they did not have authority to extend the moratorium.

"Is it possible for the federal government to create any more uncertainty for renters and rental home property owners in this country?" said David Howard, executive director of the National Rental Home Council, an industry group of property owners. "Shame on me for assuming the moratorium would not be extended after the President announced he has no legal authority to do so, nor was Congress able to pass legislation to do so. Meanwhile, rental home property owners have lost billions of dollars they will never recover."

Officials have been working for days to try and identify a pathway to address the implications of the July 31 expiration of the moratorium, as well as manage sharply negative political fallout driven by frustrated Democrats on Capitol Hill.

House Democratic leaders, who have called for Biden to find a way to extend the moratorium, are keenly aware they don't have the votes to pass anything legislatively. Prospects in the Senate are even worse.

That has put the entire onus on the administration in recent days, with increasing pressure driven by progressive Democrats.

That reality has raised questions about whether any new effort would survive a legal challenge, officials say. That likely includes the new actions the Biden is considering.

But under immense pressure from House Democrats, from Pelosi on down, to act, the administration has continued to press for options.

"We are still continuing to look at legal options. That process has not concluded," Psaki told reporters earlier Tuesday.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1425219

Reported Deaths: 25884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56578010572
DuPage942951321
Will786431043
Lake696141028
Kane60349816
Winnebago34950525
Madison32904537
St. Clair30565527
McHenry29816299
Peoria23832347
Champaign21827159
Sangamon19982247
McLean19024194
Tazewell17604309
Rock Island15468329
Kankakee14790224
Kendall13574100
LaSalle13019254
Macon11273215
Vermilion10349154
DeKalb10322123
Adams9854129
Williamson8372138
Whiteside7266174
Boone697380
Ogle632584
Grundy609679
Clinton596593
Coles5920101
Knox5768157
Jackson556765
Henry518370
Macoupin504090
Franklin497779
Livingston496094
Woodford495183
Stephenson491086
Marion4887118
Effingham485274
Jefferson4729123
Monroe455394
Randolph437387
Lee424654
Morgan417893
Logan413266
Fulton413059
Christian401075
Montgomery388174
Bureau387587
Iroquois332768
Perry332762
Fayette328256
McDonough312151
Jersey283052
Saline275857
Douglas266136
Union254842
Lawrence246127
Shelby238538
Crawford222226
Bond214124
Cass212027
Carroll205637
Pike204653
Hancock197632
Ford196250
Wayne194453
Clark191934
Warren187250
White185326
Jo Daviess184224
Richland183940
Edgar181242
Washington171825
Moultrie169228
Mason165547
De Witt162329
Johnson158516
Clay157943
Piatt157114
Greene156834
Mercer152834
Wabash151312
Massac146741
Cumberland132020
Menard130012
Jasper117018
Marshall112019
Hamilton92916
Schuyler8237
Brown8146
Pulaski7507
Stark67225
Edwards64612
Calhoun5472
Henderson53414
Scott5231
Gallatin5204
Alexander49811
Putnam4943
Hardin39912
Pope3494
Unassigned542432
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 774097

Reported Deaths: 14012
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1064061810
Lake571801030
Allen43386701
Hamilton37585426
St. Joseph37480568
Elkhart29847471
Tippecanoe23679231
Vanderburgh23586405
Porter19665327
Johnson18990394
Hendricks18232323
Clark13691199
Madison13675348
Vigo12937256
Monroe12673178
LaPorte12617225
Delaware11207198
Howard10791237
Kosciusko9839124
Hancock8845150
Bartholomew8327157
Warrick8194157
Floyd8108183
Grant7430181
Boone7279105
Wayne7264201
Morgan6974143
Marshall6365117
Dubois6310118
Cass6121112
Noble605891
Dearborn605478
Henry5988111
Jackson520177
Shelby514098
Lawrence4999127
Gibson470997
Montgomery463592
Clinton461755
DeKalb460785
Harrison458377
Huntington426982
Whitley420045
Steuben413661
Miami409373
Jasper403457
Knox396091
Putnam388362
Wabash373184
Adams357156
Ripley353871
Jefferson349787
White341454
Daviess3102100
Wells305581
Greene297585
Decatur294093
Posey288035
Fayette287464
Scott284458
LaGrange278772
Clay277049
Washington256838
Randolph248483
Jennings242149
Spencer240231
Fountain238350
Starke231359
Owen226159
Sullivan223243
Fulton210045
Jay203732
Carroll199723
Orange193856
Perry193039
Vermillion182844
Rush178927
Tipton174348
Franklin173735
Parke157016
Pike143734
Blackford138432
Pulaski124648
Newton124136
Benton111415
Brown106643
Crawford106516
Martin92915
Warren88115
Switzerland8528
Union73710
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429