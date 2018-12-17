Clear

CBS denies former CEO Les Moonves $120 million severance

CBS announced Monday that former CEO Les Moonves will not receive his $120 million severance package after an investigation determined he failed to fully cooperate with an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 7:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS announced Monday that former CEO Les Moonves will not receive his $120 million severance package after an investigation determined he failed to fully cooperate with an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

A lawyer for Moonves rejected the decision as “baseless” but did not say whether the former CEO would formally challenge it.

Moonves was ousted in September after allegations from women who said he subjected them to mistreatment including forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted.

New York-based CBS Corp. said at the time of his departure that it had set aside $120 million in severance for him but warned that he would not get the money if the board concluded it had cause to terminate him.

A statement from the board cited Moonves’ “willful and material misfeasance, violation of company policies and breach of his contract, as well as his willful failure to cooperate fully with the company’s investigation.”

The board did not provide details. Earlier this month, The New York Times said a draft report from the outside investigation found Moonves committed “multiple acts of serious nonconsensual sexual misconduct.” Citing the report, the Times said he deleted numerous text messages and was “evasive and untruthful at times.” The investigators have declined to comment on the details of the Times report.

Andrew Levander, an attorney for Moonves, said his client “vehemently denies any non-consensual sexual relations and cooperated extensively and fully with investigators.”

“The conclusions of the CBS board were foreordained and are without merit,” Levander said in a statement. “Consistent with the pattern of leaks that have permeated this ‘process,’ the press was informed of these baseless conclusions before Mr. Moonves, further damaging his name, reputation, career and legacy.”

Three major figures at CBS have lost their jobs over misconduct allegations: Moonves, “60 Minutes” top executive Jeff Fager, and news anchor Charlie Rose.

The board said the investigators “learned of past incidents of improper and unprofessional conduct, and concluded that the company’s historical policies, practices and structures have not reflected a high institutional priority on preventing harassment and retaliation.”

But the investigation, conducted by two outside legal firms, “also concluded that harassment and retaliation are not pervasive at CBS,” the board said.

The board said it has “already begun to take robust steps to improve the working environment for all employees.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

The Monroe Water system

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project at the drive-in

Image

Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car