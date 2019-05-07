CASY volunteers receive hands-on training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers and staff and Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute got a little hands-on training.

They participated in a team building workshop.

News 10 received an inside look at the action.

Eric Rowles led the training.

He's a motivational speaker and CEO of Leading the Charge.

Tuesday's training was all about teaching adults how to interact with kids.

"By the time we walk away with this, folks will learn how to raise their game, how to raise their voice, and also how to make some change in their community...but having a really great time," Rowles said.

All of the training will be put to good use.

Chances and Services for Youth will host a youth leadership conference for middle school students in July.