TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is working to help Vigo County families.

Chances and Services for Youth will now offer all-day remote learning support.

CASY says this is because of the Vigo County School Corporation's A/B schedule split.

The program is for students in grades K-5.

It will cost $75 a week to take part in the program. This price will include lunch and snacks.

