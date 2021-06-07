CASY shows off newly renovated gym at Booker T. Washington Community Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Chances and Services for Youth unveiled their newly renovated gym at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The project took about seven months to complete.

The project was made possible thanks to a $50,000 grant from the NBA All-Star Legacy Project.

The renovations include replacing the bleachers and scoreboard along with resurfacing the court.

Leaders of the program say they are ready for the gym to get some use.

"We can't wait for kids to be in here playing basketball, playing other sports, and just thoroughly enjoying all the hard work that everyone has put into the project," Brandon Halleck, the Chief Operations Officer for CASY, said.

