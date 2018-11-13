TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several local organizations teamed up to fight tobacco use in Vigo County.
On Tuesday, one agency honored members or their hard work.
Chances and Services for you Youth, or CASY, held a special event.
It recognized the many organizations that make up the Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition.
The Union Medical Group Cardiology Clinic, The Bridge, and Valley Professionals Community Health are among those groups.
The group supports efforts to end smoking in the Wabash Valley.
Related Content
- CASY holds event to recognize groups that are trying to put an end to smoking in the Wabash Valley
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- Groups awarded grant money through Wabash Valley Community Foundation
- National Night Out events planned for several Wabash Valley communities
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Kickball for Casy event set for this weekend
- Groups gather to put an end to human trafficking
- Terre Haute group holds 'Drugs are Spooky' event
Scroll for more content...