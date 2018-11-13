CASY holds event to recognize groups that are trying to put an end to smoking in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several local organizations teamed up to fight tobacco use in Vigo County.

On Tuesday, one agency honored members or their hard work.

Chances and Services for you Youth, or CASY, held a special event.

It recognized the many organizations that make up the Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition.

The Union Medical Group Cardiology Clinic, The Bridge, and Valley Professionals Community Health are among those groups.

The group supports efforts to end smoking in the Wabash Valley.