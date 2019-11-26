CASY holds Thanksgiving dinner for Bigs and Littles involved in Big Brother, Big Sister program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With retail making the holidays creep closer and closer together, it can be hard to lose sight of what they are about. Being with friends and family.

Chances and Services for Youth is not forgetting that message.

On Tuesday, the organization had its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Bigs and Littles in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program dined together.

There are dozens of kids looking for a big. You can learn more about helping right here.