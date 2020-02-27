Clear

CASY gears up for bowling event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

Chances and Services for Youth is getting ready for an annual fundraiser. Bowl For Kids' Sake benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley program.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Chances and Services for Youth is getting ready for an annual fundraiser.

Bowl For Kids' Sake benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley program.

It's coming up on Friday, March 13th at Partick's Restaurant and Bowl in Sullivan County.

News 10 caught up with sponsors. They say the money raised during the event will go a long way.

"Without Big Brothers Big Sisters there are kids that wouldn't have guidance. They're changing lives. The seeds that are sown in the long relationship of having somebody to give them extra guidance," Norris Keirn told us.

There are two sessions. One is at 6:00 pm and the other at 9:00 p.m.

There's another event on March 28 at the Terre Haute Bowling Center.

