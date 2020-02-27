SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Chances and Services for Youth is getting ready for an annual fundraiser.
Bowl For Kids' Sake benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley program.
It's coming up on Friday, March 13th at Partick's Restaurant and Bowl in Sullivan County.
News 10 caught up with sponsors. They say the money raised during the event will go a long way.
"Without Big Brothers Big Sisters there are kids that wouldn't have guidance. They're changing lives. The seeds that are sown in the long relationship of having somebody to give them extra guidance," Norris Keirn told us.
There are two sessions. One is at 6:00 pm and the other at 9:00 p.m.
There's another event on March 28 at the Terre Haute Bowling Center.
Related Content
- CASY gears up for bowling event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
- CASY holds Thanksgiving dinner for Bigs and Littles involved in Big Brother, Big Sister program
- Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters
- Bowling for Kids event raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters to hold weekend meet and greet
- Big Brother, Big Sister Program expands to Sullivan County
- Dance your way to helping Big Brothers, Big Sisters $25,000
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters get together for holiday party
- Hitting the lanes for Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Bowl for Kids' Sake raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters program