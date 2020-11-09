CASA's Whoville event still set to take place this year - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CASA Whoville event is still set to take place this year as they move to an outdoor drive-through gathering.
It's an annual effort to support children at Christmas-time.
Kids will receive a mystery gift from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who at Journey to Whoville on the Snowflake Express.
And for the kids who can't attend, there's still a gift through Operation Who-Elf.
CASA needs your help. All you have to do is stop by one of the many participating local businesses to grab a tag or drop off a donation.
Last year, the group provided more than 800 children with gifts.
Please help the abused/neglected children of Vigo County. It's been such a rough year for everyone and children don't really understand. Grow your heart and help!
Posted by Vigo County CASA on Sunday, November 8, 2020