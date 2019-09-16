CASA teams up with Five Below to provide Christmas to kids in agency

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now, you can help hundreds of kids have a Christmas to remember.

Vigo County CASA serves 979 children right now. Volunteers spend countless hours helping kids impacted by the court system.

That's why the agency is teaming up with Five Below in Terre Haute.

By shopping at the store, you can give back to the Children In Whoville, which is CASA's Christmas fundraiser.

10 percent of sales will go to CASA, or you can drop off new toys in the donation bin at the store.

Organizers say it's never too early to give.

"It gives everybody an opportunity that wants to help, but maybe during the holiday season they won't be able to because they have too many commitments," said Director Glenna Cheesman, "This way, we can get a jumpstart on it, and actually, when we get closer to it, we'll know where we really need."

You're asked to present a flyer to the cashier during your purchase. The flyer indicates you're wanting to donate a portion of your sale.

CASA always accepts donations throughout the year for various items, including bed sheets, comforters, basic hygeine products and more for the kids they serve.

For information on how to get donation flyers, or how to give to other needs within the agency: visit their website or call (812)-231-5658.