CASA makes changes to its Whoville event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been more changes to CASA's Whoville event. It's an annual effort to give gifts to local children.
The event has changed from a drive-thru experience to a contactless delivery event.
Instead of the kids coming to the Who's, the Who's will be coming to them. The Grinch's team will deliver gifts to kids in the program.
Now more than ever, children need something positive, happy and a little sense of normalcy. YOU CAN HELP! Please...
Posted by Vigo County CASA on Friday, November 20, 2020