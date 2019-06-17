Clear

CASA kicks off major push for volunteers

There's a critical push to bridge the gap between CASA children and its volunteers.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a critical push to bridge the gap between CASA children and its volunteers.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

On Monday night, there will be a special presentation by CASA as part of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP's monthly meeting.

The presentation will focus on recent changes made to volunteer training.

Experts say there's an increase in the number of abused and neglected children coming into the system and the recruitment and number of volunteers need to reflect that.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:30 at the Vigo County Public Library.

