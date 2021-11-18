CASA honors one of its own

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, Vigo County CASA celebrated one of its own.

Delilah Bingle was awarded CASA's volunteer of the year.

Bingle is a nine-year volunteer with the organization.

During this time, she has helped over thirty children find loving homes.

The award was a complete surprise for Bingle.

She told News 10 that it's an honor to receive the award.

"It's humbling because I don't do what I do for anything like this. I feel more comfortable if I'm under the radar," Bingle said.

Bingle is retiring from CASA but plans to help fight for other worthy causes.