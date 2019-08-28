CASA holds presentation on Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County CASA is working to educate the community on Sudden Unexplained Infant Death, also known as SUID.

Dr. Tara Harris with Riley Children’s Hospital led the presentation. Harris shared signs and symptoms to look for.

Common risk factors can include placing a child on their stomach or side to sleep, as well as, soft sleeping surfaces.

More than 50 community members from across the Wabash Valley were in attendance for the presentation.

CASA Director, Glenna Cheesman, said she hopes the presentation will better equip those who work with neglect and abuse in the community.

“This gives us another tool as we go out into the community to help those children in need,” Cheesman said.

Cheesman said Vigo County CASA currently has 930 active cases.