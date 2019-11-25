CASA holds Thanksgiving basket drawing for its donors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season for giving and one local organization said thanks for that generosity.
Court Appointed Special Advocates or Casa held a drawing on Monday.
The winner of that drawing received a Thanksgiving basket with the works.
In order to participate people donated a dollar per entry.
While one winner today received a big prize, organizers say it's the Casa children who are the real winners.
The donations for the drawing will go back to the CASA kids.
Monday's lucky winner says she plans to pass on her Thanksgiving basket to a family in need.
