Clear

CASA holds Thanksgiving basket drawing for its donors

It's the season for giving and one local organization said thanks for that generosity.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season for giving and one local organization said thanks for that generosity.

Court Appointed Special Advocates or Casa held a drawing on Monday.

The winner of that drawing received a Thanksgiving basket with the works.

In order to participate people donated a dollar per entry.

While one winner today received a big prize, organizers say it's the Casa children who are the real winners.

The donations for the drawing will go back to the CASA kids.

Monday's lucky winner says she plans to pass on her Thanksgiving basket to a family in need.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Not Too Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gain Bin safety

Image

Hey Kevin 11-25

Image

Bars prepare for 'Drinksgiving' one of the busiest days of the year

Image

Indianapolis Children's Museum unveils top toys for 2019

Image

Work continues on Barr-Reeve school expansion project

Image

CASA holds Thanksgiving basket drawing for its donors

Image

If you missed Monday's Toys for Tots sign-up, you have one more chance to apply for assistance

Image

Eva Kor Experience

Image

One person dead in Sullivan County crash

Image

Mentor Monday: Trentin and Tucker's search for their Bigs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook