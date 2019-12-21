TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather earlier this week put a damper on some holiday celebrations.
CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, organized a Christmas in Whoville celebration that was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Vigo County CASA serves nearly 1,200 kids, and roughly 90 kids are on a wait list.
The Christmas in Whoville celebration is meant to give these kids a safe place to enjoy the holiday.
"We're truly blessed to be able to share this moment with our kids and just to celebrate being a kid, because in the conditions with the children we are working with is sometimes the hardest thing to do is just be a kid," said Glenna Cheeseman.
This was the third year for the event.
Organizers said it wouldn't be possible without the help from the community.
Related Content
- CASA Christmas in Whoville event postponed due to weather
- CASA hosts Christmas in Whoville after winter weather postponed the event
- CASA gets ready for the Whoville Jubiliation
- Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat event
- Vigo County CASA hosts celebration
- CASA kicks off Christmas in July
- Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat
- Sisters of Providence hosts Christmas Fun at the Woods event
- NAPA Autocare hosts car care event to help people prepare their cars for winter weather
- American Legion party postponed