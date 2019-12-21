CASA hosts Christmas in Whoville after winter weather postponed the event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather earlier this week put a damper on some holiday celebrations.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, organized a Christmas in Whoville celebration that was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Vigo County CASA serves nearly 1,200 kids, and roughly 90 kids are on a wait list.

The Christmas in Whoville celebration is meant to give these kids a safe place to enjoy the holiday.

"We're truly blessed to be able to share this moment with our kids and just to celebrate being a kid, because in the conditions with the children we are working with is sometimes the hardest thing to do is just be a kid," said Glenna Cheeseman.

This was the third year for the event.

Organizers said it wouldn't be possible without the help from the community.