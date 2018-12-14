Clear

CASA gets ready for the Whoville Jubiliation

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It will take an entire village to turned a main event in Terre Haute into Whoville.

The CASA Program is set to hold an event for children in need.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. 

It's called the "Whoville Jubilation."

It takes place on Saturday.

Last year, they had 700 participants...and that number is expected to grow.

Children can walk through Whoville while mingling with Dr. Seuss characters.

During the event, children will receive presents and pizza.

CASA is always looking for volunteers. To learn more, click here.

