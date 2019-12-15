CASA Christmas in Whoville event postponed due to weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization is working to make Christmas a little brighter for children, but winter weather is putting a damper on things.

Vigo County CASA began setting up for it's Christmas in Whoville event Sunday afternoon.

It's a party for all of the children the organization serves.

Right now, that's nearly 12-hundred Wabash Valley kids.

The party was scheduled for Monday night, but has been rescheduled due to the weather.

The goal of the celebration is to help children enjoy the holidays in a fun and safe environment.

"This gives us an opportunity for the kids who have a lot going on in their world it gives them an opportunity to come into this amazing environment and just be a kid, and not worry about what's going on right now. Just to celebrate Christmas. Celebrate the holidays," said Glenna Cheeseman.

The party will now be held this Saturday.

That's at 1 p.m. at the Main Event on East Margaret Drive.