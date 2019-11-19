Clear
CANDLES starts new speaker series this week

The museum and education center is launching a new series to help document and preserve the stories of Holocaust survivors.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is launching a new speaker series this week.

The 'Next Generation Speaker Series' features second- and third-generation survivors. They will share stories of their families, as well as their own experiences.

Another series at CANDLES is 'Be the Change.' It includes stories of personal courage, resistance, and heroism.

Be the Change Spring 2020 Speaker Series

  • A World Erased
    • Speaker: Noah Lederman
    • February 19th
    • 6:30pm - 7:30pm (EST)
    • A grandson's search for his family's Holocaust secrets

  • Together We Remember
    • Speaker: David Estrin
    • March 3rd
    • 6:30pm - 7:30pm (EST)
    • Leveraging the power of collective memory to inspire action towards a world of "Never Again"
  • Choosing to Forgive
    • Speaker: Kizito Kalima
    • April 11th
    • 6:30pm - 7:30pm (EST)
    • Survival and escape from the swamps of Rwanda

  • Voices of the Generations
    • Speaker: Julie Kohner
    • May 9th
    • 6:30pm - 7:30pm (EST)
    • A unique and personal approach to Holocaust education

The museum says, "As each year goes by, the world is losing Holocaust survivors at a rapid rate, resulting in fewer and fewer opportunities for people to hear their stories first-hand."

On Thursday at 11:30am (EST), Tibor Klopfer will present "Hungarian Jews in the Holocaust: My Family’s Story of Courage and Resilience."

According to CANDLES, Klopfer will share stories of his family’s experiences as Hungarian Jews in the Holocaust, using family photos, maps, and other illustrations. The organization provided the following information about Klopfer's family.

His mother was deported from a ghetto in rural Hungary to Auschwitz-Birkenau. She was moved to an industrial slave labor camp and ultimately was liberated from the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Tibor's father was processed through Auschwitz and worked in forced labor camps before being liberated from Dachau. He lost all his immediate family, including his first wife and two young daughters.

Tibor's mother’s youngest brother, thirteen years of age at the beginning of the war, witnessed the devastation of his family and survived a whirlwind of farm and industrial forced labor camps before being liberated from a factory camp in Austria. 

The museum is open Tuesday - Saturday: 10:00am - 4:00pm (EST.)

