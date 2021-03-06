CANDLES museum has new exhibit

“In Their Own Words: The Mengele Twins Tell Their Stories” is the newest exhibit at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute.

It is a digital exhibit that is ready for visitors to enjoy at their own pace. Holocaust survivors share their stories with museum visitors via digital presentations.

Upcoming events include: The Arnold and Esther Tuzman Memorial Holocaust Teach-In featuring Art Spiegelman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist, illustrator and author of Maus on Sunday, March 7th at 1 p.m. Part 3 of the “Indiana Politicians Who Made a Difference During the Holocaust” will be presented on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021, at noon. Memories of Childhood in a Nazi Concentration Camp Memories of Childhood in a Nazi Concentration Camp will be presented on Sunday, April 11 at 3 p.m. through Zoom. Go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3yO4ldLCRg69MoQiOQqzUA?blm_aid=344076 to register for the event. Steen Metz shares his story of the Holocaust as part of the museum's Be The Change lecture series.

The exhibit was made possible through a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will remain open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

General admission is $7 per person. ISU students with ID and children age 6 and under and veterans are admitted free of charge.

There is a special group rate of $5 per person if reservations are made 48 hours prior to visit.

High touch areas are cleaned every two hours with deep cleaning every evening.

Masks are mandatory inside the museum and social distancing is practiced.

For more information, please visit www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org or call the museum at (812) 234-7881.