CANDLES holding art in contest marking anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is holding a student art contest honoring the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The campaign, called #75yearsofstories, recognizes the survivors and the liberators of the Holocaust. It also continues the mission of founder, Eva Kor. She was a Holocaust survivor who made Terre Haute her home and started CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. Next year also marks 25 years since the founding of the museum.

RULES

• Participants must be in grades 8 through 12 at the time of the submission.

• Participants must consider the historical context of the Holocaust and submit a

thoughtful and creative response that ties back to the theme of #75yearsofstories.

• All work must be original. A participant may not use third party artwork or

materials in the project – this means that no part of the product may use

anything that was created by anyone else.

• The submissions may include pastels, charcoal, watercolors, acrylics, oils, chalk,

computer-generated, or photography, but must be two-dimensional and no

larger than 12X18. Art work should not be matted or framed.

• One submission per artist and the first submission is the final submission.

• Artist must complete the included cover sheet and the acknowledgement of any

sources.

• Artwork must include an artist statement with the title and the artist’s reflection

upon the theme in regard to the piece of art. This statement must be no longer

than 100 words and not include the artist’s name or the name of his or her school.

• Entries may be hand-delivered or mailed to:

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center

1532 South Third Street

Terre Haute, IN 47802

• Entries are due no later than Friday, November 22, 2019 by 4:00pm Eastern Time.

• The top three submissions become the property of CANDLES and may be used

as deemed fit.

More than one million people were killed at the Auschwitz Concentration Camp, which was the largest of the Nazi concentration camps. The Soviet army liberated the camp on January 27, 1945. CANDLES says 75 years later, this project is a way to continue to share and honor the stories of the victims.

Organizers say they hope to get art from all over the United States. Judges include CANDLES staff, CANDLES Board of Directors, and CANDLES volunteers. All artists will receive communication regarding awards from CANDLES by December 15, 2019.

These are the prizes, as listed on the museum’s website:

· 5th place – paperback copy of Surviving the Angel of Death by Eva Kor, 2 admission tickets to CANDLES

· 4th place - paperback copy of Surviving the Angel of Death, 2 admission tickets to CANDLES, set of Eva’s life lessons buttons

· 3rd place - paperback copy of Surviving the Angel of Death, two admission tickets to CANDLES, CANDLES t-shirt

· 2nd place – paperback copy of Surviving the Angel of Death and $200 cash

· 1st place – paperback copy of Surviving the Angel of Death and $2000 to be paid towards the summer trip to Poland/Auschwitz, June 27-July 5, 2020 or $500 cash. Winner will need to choose which prize within two weeks.

The application information is on the CANDLES' website.