CANDLES Museum prepares to reopen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute is preparing to welcome you again.

It's been closed for 13 weeks, and here's what you can expect:

The museum will open at half-capacity, that's 75 people.

Everyone will have to wear masks, the museum will have some available if you don't have one.

There will be extra cleaning and signage abou social distancing.

The museum director says it's all about education, while keeping health and safety a priority.

The museum will be open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays. The hours are 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.