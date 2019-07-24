CANDLES Museum exhibit allows visitors to continue learning from Eva Kor with exhibit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks three-weeks since Holocaust survivor Eva Kor's death, but you will still be able to learn from her for years to come.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has a virtual Eva.

It is part of the 'Dimensions in Testimony' exhibit.

Visitors can question...and get answers from Holocaust survivors.

Eva died on July 4 while in Poland during her annual trip.