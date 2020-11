TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is set to host a free, virtual 25th-anniversary celebration.

It'll happen via Zoom.

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the grand opening of CANDLES.

The museum was founded by Holocaust survivor Eva Kor. Those who join the Zoom will hear from Eva's son, Alex. The keynote speaker will be Derek Rhodes. He will be speaking on how to change the world.

You can register to join the meeting at this link.