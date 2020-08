TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum is now offering virtual lectures.

The virtual lectures take place on Zoom and are free.

There are three different lectures you can attend. They are all part of the "Be the Change" speaker series.

CANDLES says that with the rise of COVID-19 cases, they are still glad to educate the community.

If you are interested in attending, you have to register ahead of time to receive a secure Zoom link. Learn more about doing that here.