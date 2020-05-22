CANDLES Holocaust Museum says Eva Kor's official Facebook page was hacked

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum says someone hacked local Holocaust survivor Eva Kor's official Facebook page.

It happened earlier this month.

Eva's account lost its original content. CANDLES was able to recover her account and museum staff will restore some of the content.

They said they will share special moments, videos, and pictures.

The museum says Eva's story has touched hundreds of thousands of lives over the years.

Eva passed away last summer.