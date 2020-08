TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute museum has created a new resource to help educators teach their students about Eva Kor.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum created the curriculum. The virtual program is set up for kids from 6th grade through 12th grade.

It can either be a day or full semester lesson.

The program will teach kids more about Eva and the Holocaust.

The program is free. To learn more, click here.