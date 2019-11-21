CANDLES Holocaust Museum hosts new 'Second-Generation Survivors' speaker series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum is working to keep history alive.

That's with a new speaker series called 'Second-Generation Survivors.'

The first speaker in the series was Tobor Klopfer. He told the story of his family's time in Hungary during the Holocaust.

His parents were forced into labor camps and processed into Auschwitz.

Klopfer said it wasn't until later in life that he learned what had happened to his family.

Now, he spends his time sharing their stories with a few simple messages in mind.

"So I think one of those messages I hope to bring is that things like the Holocaust...genecide...racial violence are still occurring today. I think another important message is words matter," Klopfer said.

There will be another speaker in December. To learn more, click here.