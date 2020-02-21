Clear

CANDLES Holocaust Museum hosts guest for its Next Generation Speaker Series

Sharie Field's grandmother hid her mother in Poland before leaving for Russia where she was captured and placed in a labor camp.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum is uniquely sharing stories of the Holocaust.

The Next Generation Speaker Series features children and grandchildren of survivors.

Sharie Field told the story of her mother and grandmother on Friday.

Her grandmother hid Sharie's mother in Poland before leaving for Russia where she was captured and placed in a labor camp.

After the war, they were in a German 'Persons Camp' before coming to the United States.

She hopes that by sharing her story, it will make a difference in the world today.

"You know they say if you don't know the history then you're likely to repeat the history. Sadly we are already repeating history. It's in human nature unfortunately that we have prejudices and that we treat people as the other. It exists," Fields said.

Learn more about the Next Generation Speaker Series here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Sunny and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Paint 2-21-20 pt 3

Image

In The Paint 2-21-20 pt 2

Image

In The Paint 2-21-20 pt 1

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum hosts guest for its Next Generation Speaker Series

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley is searching for volunteers - here's how you can help

Image

Climate Change: What can you do to make a difference?

Image

A new Terre Haute yoga studio will help you take flight

Image

Sarah Scott Middle School gaining national attention for its digital signage

Image

NOAA radio tower offline

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax