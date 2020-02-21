CANDLES Holocaust Museum hosts guest for its Next Generation Speaker Series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum is uniquely sharing stories of the Holocaust.

The Next Generation Speaker Series features children and grandchildren of survivors.

Sharie Field told the story of her mother and grandmother on Friday.

Her grandmother hid Sharie's mother in Poland before leaving for Russia where she was captured and placed in a labor camp.

After the war, they were in a German 'Persons Camp' before coming to the United States.

She hopes that by sharing her story, it will make a difference in the world today.

"You know they say if you don't know the history then you're likely to repeat the history. Sadly we are already repeating history. It's in human nature unfortunately that we have prejudices and that we treat people as the other. It exists," Fields said.

