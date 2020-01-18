Columbian Home Products holds sale to the public

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute got the chance to get some Columbian Home Products on Saturday.
The business opened to the public for a sale Saturday afternoon.
You'll remember, the company's owner recently announced it will be shutting down in March.
It's been in business in Terre Haute since 1902.
Company leaders said the business was no longer making money.
The sale gave folks the chance to buy some of the kitchenware.
We're told there was a great turn out and a lot of product was sold.
