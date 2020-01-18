Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Columbian Home Products holds sale to the public

Saturday's sale gave folks the chance to buy some of the kitchenware. The company's owner recently announced it will be shutting down in March.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 5:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute got the chance to get some Columbian Home Products on Saturday.

The business opened to the public for a sale Saturday afternoon.

You'll remember, the company's owner recently announced it will be shutting down in March.

It's been in business in Terre Haute since 1902.

Company leaders said the business was no longer making money.

The sale gave folks the chance to buy some of the kitchenware.

We're told there was a great turn out and a lot of product was sold.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 22°
Much cooler air arriving overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Marshall Casey-Westfield

Image

North Daviess Shakamak

Image

Bloomfield-Linton

Image

Washington Jasper

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

WIC Girls

Image

WIC Boys

Image

Shoe Game

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans