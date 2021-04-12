C-47 World War II Aircraft available for rides at Terre Haute Regional Airport

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A breathtaking piece of World War II history touched down in Terre Haute on Monday. “That’s All Brother” is a C-47 aircraft, and it landed at the Terre Haute Regional Airport on Monday as part of its flight tour.

This airplane actually led the charge and dropped paratroopers in Normandy on D-Day during World War II. Jordan Brown says it’s one of the most famous airplanes ever produced.

Brown owns Hoosier Aviation in Terre Haute and is a pilot of the plane for the Commemorative Air Force Base. The base is one of the largest operators of former World War 2 aircrafts.

Brown says this particular plane was at a boneyard, but they stepped in and saved it before it was converted. He spoke about how special this aircraft is and what a great opportunity this is for Terre Haute.

“Over 800 planes from the allied invasion dropped paratroopers in there. This airplane led that invasion for us,” Brown explained, “It’s a unique opportunity that doesn’t come around the area for an airplane of this historic value to be at our airport.”

The plane is being flown all across the Midwest. It began in Texas, at the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Base. It came from Lexington, Kentucky on Monday to the Terre Haute Regional Airport. On Friday, it will fly out to Cincinnati. Brown says this is an extraordinary opportunity to come and see this living piece of history.

“One of our main missions for this is the continued education of the history of World War 2, what we did during the war, and what vital part these airplanes served in combat,” Brown said.

The plane will be at the Terre Haute Airport from Tuesday to Thursday this week. Tours and 30-minute plane rides will be offered to the public. TJ Cook is the operations officer for the Commemorative Air Force Base. He says showing this plane off is a great experience for many reasons.

“It’s to honor the veterans and all these people who served in the wars. It’s to honor the sacrifices that they made,” Cook explained, “I look at it for being for the future generations too. I like putting kids up in the cockpit and their eyes get wide open. It’s just about sparking the interest in aviation sciences.”

Rides will be offered at 10 AM and 5:30 PM on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week. You can walk right up to the Terre Haute Regional Airport terminal and sign up.