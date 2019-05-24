Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Byron becomes youngest ever to capture Coca-Cola 600 pole

William Byron, left, is congratulated by team owner Rick Hendrick after winning the pole position during qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The hometown kid is starting out front in NASCAR’s longest race.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: STEVE REED

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The hometown kid is starting out front in NASCAR’s longest race.

Charlotte native William Byron became the youngest driver ever to capture the pole for the Coca-Cola 600. The 21-year-old Byron, who grew up a short drive from Charlotte Motor Speedway, turned a lap of 183.424 mph in his No. 24 Chevrolet on Thursday night.

Aric Almirola will start alongside Byron on the front row in his No. 10 Ford. It is one of six Fords starting in the top 10.

“I grew up in Charlotte and I came to this race every year, so it’s a dream come true to qualify on the pole,” Byron said. “This is pretty cool. I can’t think of a better way to start the weekend.”

Byron downplayed being the youngest pole-sitter in the race, saying he doesn’t view himself as young but rather as a “race car driver like everyone else.”

Byron has six top-10 finishes in 49 career Cup Series starts, but is still looking for his first win. He’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kyle Busch, who won the Coca-Cola 600 last year starting from the pole. Busch will start third this year, followed by 2017 winner Austin Dillon and 2011 and 2013 champion Kevin Harvick.

At the very least, Byron is hoping things go better than they did last year in his inaugural appearance in the Coca-Cola 600. Byron struggled in 2018, qualifying 21st before finishing 39th after crashing.

“That was miserable,” Byron said.

He won’t have to deal with slower traffic this time around starting from the pole.

Byron has been qualifying well with new crew chief Chad Knaus, who is no stranger to winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Byron has five front-row starts this season.

“That No. 1 pit stall will pay dividends later in the race for sure,” Byron said.

HARVICK QUALIFIES

Kevin Harvick finally got a chance to run a qualifying lap at the Coca-Cola 600 and will start fifth on Sunday.

That’s much better than last year when Harvick never got on the track after failing pre-race inspection three times. Car chief Robert Smith was ejected, and Harvick will have to sit out the first 30 minutes of practice Saturday.

WALTRIP HONORED

Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith presented Darrell Waltrip with a special-edition trophy Thursday to commemorate his record five Coca-Cola 600 wins.

“This is the trophy you get when you win the Coca-Cola 600, but this is not the inscription you get on the trophy. This will be something I cherish forever,” said Waltrip, whose special trophy includes a nod to each of his 600-mile wins and a thank you for his contributions to NASCAR.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm days, but showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"It's a feeling of deep sorrow." Local woman shares her story with abortion

Image

Summer Storm Damage - Paul Davis

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Morning showers and thundershowers, then partly sunny. High: 88°

Image

Linton softball

Image

Northview softball

Image

West Vigo softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts