Buyer Beware: Indiana Attorney General warns of 'free trial scams'

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Attorney General's Office wants to protect you from 'free trial scams.'
That's through a partnership with the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau.
Free trial sams are ads with fake celebrity endorsements found on the internet.
Some companies offer legitimate free trials, but the ads can be deceptive.
It's important that you read and understand the terms and conditions.
You may think you are paying a small fee for shipping and handling but could miss requirements that charge you a larger fee.
If you don't recognize the company, you can look it up through the Better Business Bureau.
