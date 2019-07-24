Buy a Blizzard, help a great cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to help children who are battling diseases.
Miracle Treat Day is coming up on Thursday.
All-day long, $1 from every Blizzard will be donated to children's hospitals.
This includes Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
