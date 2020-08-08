Butts and Buggies event raise funds for a cause

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI)- Butts and buggies to support Wabash Valley veterans and autism awareness.

This was an annual ATV and UTV ride in Rosedale Saturday.

It featured a ride of course as well as door prizes and a raffle!

The Rosedale American Legion Post 290 organized the event.

One member said she wanted to be a part of this event to get more people to better understand autism.

"For the autism we wanted to bring awareness and to let people know that they are out, there they need help, and they need the assistance and we want to be there to help them," said Yvonne.

All proceeds go towards autism awareness and vets in the community.