Butterfly Maze opens in Terre Haute

It's a green space located on Locust Street. The maze is a place designed to attract butterflies and other insects. Adults and kids can also come out and enjoy the views.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new attraction in Terre Haute is drawing people in and helping to better the community.

The Butterfly Maze opened Saturday afternoon.

It's a green space located on Locust Street.

The maze is a place designed to attract butterflies and other insects.

Adults and kids can also come out and enjoy the views.

The goal is to help make the area look it's best.

"In some parts of the city people say things like it's run down and so and so forth, and this is just a way to try and beautify the area and maybe give the neighborhood and the people in it some incentive to pick up their place and make it look good," said Robert Romanelly.

The maze is located at 1445 Locust Street.

