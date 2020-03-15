Butler's Pantty still offers Meals to Go, sees event cancellations for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) A local event venue is experiencing some changes because of the virus.

The Red Barn in Terre Haute has had several event cancellations for this weekend.

Employees say it was supposed to be a pretty busy weekend.

They say this will cause them to be busier at an unusual time later in the year.

The venue is also planning to expand on its meals to go services by adding curbside pick-up and delivery options. and even spreading out dining capacity.

You order meals to go by clicking here.

"We're looking forward to maybe embrassing the ability to still feed here but maybe not gather here at our venue until things settle down."

Employees say they are paying close attention to what state leaders are saying so they can the right precautions.